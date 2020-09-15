Tricounty Family Ministries temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tricounty Family Ministries has temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The organization announced that a staff member tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Leaders say they have been working diligently to keep staff, volunteers, and guests safe and healthy amid the pandemic, and implemented a health check procedure that required those entering the building to verify that they had no symptoms, nor exposed to the virus.

The procedures helped them to establish an internal contact tracing list and review everyone who entered the building on each day.

Once the exposure was identified, “We immediately implemented our contact tracing plan and notified every staff member, volunteer, and guest who was in the building at the same time as the staff member,” said Rev. Kara Joy Stewart, the organization’s Executive Director.

Services have been put on a temporary hold and every staff member is being required to take a COVID-19 test and will not be allowed to return until they receive negative results.

They hope to reopen on Tuesday, September 22nd.

With services suspended due to the virus, the organization’s school supply collection is also postponed until September 30th.