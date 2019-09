SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident and Summerville Medical Centers want you to bring your old prescriptions.

Drive up and drop off locations will be open on Saturday, September 28 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at both Trident and Summerville Medical Centers.

North Charleston Police and pharmacists will make sure the medications are safely disposed of.

More than 130 people die every day from Opioid overdoses.