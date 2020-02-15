Trident and Summerville Medical Centers release updated flu numbers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident and Summerville Medical Centers released an update to their flu numbers.
From October 1 through February 8, Trident and Summerville Medical Centers had a combined 100 people hospitalized due to the flu.
The hospitals also had a combined 2,090 ER patients who tested positive for the flu.
- Trident Medical Center
- 78 hospitalizations from October 1-February 8
- 1,402 ER patients who tested positive from October 1-February 8
- Summerville Medical Center
- 22 hospitalizations from October 1-February 8
- 688 ER patients who tested positive from October 1-February 8