Trident Health announces pay protection program

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health, which encompasses Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner medical Center, and Centre Pointe Emergency, announced on Thursday new policies designed to protect staff financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “pandemic pay continuation” policy is designed to cover staff who have seen reduced hours due to the cancellations of many elective surgeries and decreased “outpatient volume.”

Trident says that they will try to redeploy those staff, but “those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70% of base pay for up to seven weeks.”

Those working in patient care facilities who are now quarantined will receive “100% of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place.”

Those under quarantine that do not work in patient care facilities “will be eligible for short term disability while they are ill.”

Trident also announced plans to cover some services for COVID-19 patient caregivers. Scrub laundering will be provided to prevent carrying the virus home on clothing.

Additionally, Trident’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, is working to secure hotel rooms for COVID-19 caregivers so who do not feel comfortable going home and potentially exposing their families.

HCA Healthcare leadership is taking a 30% pay-cut for the duration of the pandemic. CEO Sam Hazen has pledged 100% of his paycheck to the HCA Hope Fund for the next eight weeks. Other leaders are taking similar cuts to donate as well.