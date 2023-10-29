CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Trident Breast and Cancer Center partnered to host their 2023 Breast Cancer Survivor Fashion Show to celebrate survivors from the Lowcountry.

More than 10 survivor models were recognized on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Rollins Edwards Community Center.

Breast cancer survivor Sundi Herring, who also serves as the Director of Philanthropy for the American Cancer Survivor South Carolina, says, “Events that focus on breast cancer survivors remind those who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer that there is hope. For example, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer that has not spread outside the breast is 99%.”

Radiologist and breast imaging specialist Brian Mahon, MD, Trident Breast Center, says, “It’s very important for women to have their mammograms every year. That way we can compare mammograms and really detect fine detail changes and find those cancers extremely early.”

The event was held from 2 – 3:30 p.m. and was free to the public.

Count on 2’s very own Meteorologist Rob Fowler was one of the event emcees.