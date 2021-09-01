Trident Health implementing temporary pause on elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is temporarily pausing elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Lowcountry.

Leaders with Trident Health say the decision to pause elective surgeries through next week is to ensure new COVID-19 patients that are requiring hospitalization can be cared for by clinicians in an inpatient bed.

“Today at Trident and Summerville Medical Centers we are caring for 125 COVID requiring inpatient hospitalization,” said Rod Whiting, Vice President, Public Relations & Communications for Trident.

Trident is asking for the community to “continue praying for COVID patients to recover” and for those who are caring for them.