Trident Health limits visitation hours due to increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is revising its visitation policy due to an increase in patients with COVID-19 who need to be hospitalized.

Visitation will end at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at both Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center.

Beginning on Friday, December 31st, visitation at both hospitals will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and visitation for Behavioral Health patients will be 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Since March 2020 when COVID was first confirmed in South Carolina, and through the surges that followed, we have adjusted our COVID Safety and Protection Plan to reflect the virus’s impact on our patients, staff and physicians,” explained Rod Whiting, Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications. “We continue to require visitors, along with our staff and physicians, to be masked and practice social distancing.”

The revised visitation policy also includes:

Non-COVID patients can have one (1) adult visitor at a time during visiting hours

No visitors under the age of 18 •COVID-positive patients are not allowed visitors with the following exceptions: •End of life •Patient advocates pre and post surgery

Confused and/or anxious patient

Access to clergy at the patient’s request

Designed support person for a patient with a disability

Pediatrics

Level II Special Care Nursery

Laboring mothers: birth partner/patient advocate during the entirety of the labor encounter. Consider allowing certified labor support individual on a case by case basis.

For each of the areas or situations listed above, 1 person may remain overnight

Other requested exceptions should be presented to the department leader on a case-by-case basis prior to arriving at the hospital

Passive screening continues for all visitors entering the facility.