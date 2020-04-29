Trident Health reports new positive COVID-19 cases among patients and staff

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health had reported 341 positive coronavirus patients since March 6.

Since the healthcare providers last update, they have received 10 positive patients who are in self-quarantine at home.

Three of those patients were tested at Trident Medical Center and seven were tested at Summerville Medical Center.

Trident said 8 patients who tested positive required hospitalization – seven of which are being treated at Trident Medical Center and one patient is receiving treatment at Summerville Medical Center.

Officials said another 10 positive cases were among staff members who are employed by Trident Health. Two of those employees work at Trident Medical Center and eight work at Summerville Medical Center.

Trident Medical Center has also joined the National Convalescent Plasma Study for COVID-19 Patients.

“We are proud to take part in this important study,” stated Dr. Biggs. “We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about the potential benefits of plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in the Lowcountry, but also around the world.”

To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and locations to donate in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, please contact Trident Medical Center’s dedicated COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at (833) 582-1971.