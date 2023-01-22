NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health said it will open Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a new 60-bed behavioral health hospital, in North Charleston in June.

Live Oak Mental Hospital and Wellness will be the first behavioral health hospital built in South Carolina in more than 30 years.

Construction of the space is well underway and expected to open in June 2023.

Leaders say the hospital is a response to the Lowcountry’s mental health care system where the need for service is outpacing the ability the care for patients.

According to Trident Medical, in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties, nearly five percent of all hospital admissions are mental health related.

“When Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness opens one of the largest frustrations of any emergency physician is going to be relieved. We are so often seeing patients who need psychiatric care, and we don’t have enough places for us to refer the patients,” Trident Medical Center ER physician Kenneth Perry, MD, said.

“It’s really going to help our community and it’s going to help our patients,” Perry finished.

Live Oak Mental Hospital and Wellness will provide both inpatient and outpatient services to adults, the elderly, and adolescents.

The $30.4 million, 60-bed facility is located at 3445 Ingleside Blvd. It is expected to open in June of this year.