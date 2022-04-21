NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health updated guidelines at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center which expand visitation hours and the number of visitors patients without COVID-19 can have on-site.

Visitation hours at both hospitals will be 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for all patients. Visitors must be at least 18 and wear a mask while they are in the hospital.

“The update reflects the improving impact of COVID in the Lowcountry,” said Dr. Jane Appleby, Chief Medical Officer of Trident Health.

At Trident and Summerville Medical Centers patients without COVID can have two visitors at a time.

“Additionally, at Summerville Medical Center, three banded adult visitors at one time are allowed in the Women’s & Children’s unit, which includes Labor & Delivery, Mother Baby postpartum unit, Level Il Special Care Nursery and Pediatric inpatient unit,” leaders with Trident Health said. “Two adult support persons are allowed to stay overnight. Siblings are allowed in the Women’s & Children’s unit. In Labor & Delivery, siblings are allowed post-delivery.”

Patients with COVID-19, at both hospitals, may only have one visitor.