Trident Health’s newest ER opens Monday in Summerville; ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD)- Trident health is expanding health care in Berkeley County.

There is ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for Trident Health’s new Brighton Park Emergency Department.

Located on North Main Street in Summerville— the freestanding ER is equipped to provide 24/7 care for adults and children.

The facility is nearly 11-thousand square ft. and has 11 patient rooms.

The services offered at Brighton Park ER will include imaging, lab services, radiology, and telemedicine services for stroke and behavioral health.

A chief nursing officer with Trident Health says COVID-19 testing will also be offered as well as care for COVID-19 patients

“We are fully capable of treating all patients that come, including covid patients. When you come, you will be screened accordingly and we will make sure the proper procedures are done to make sure everybody stays safe.” Karrie Powell, Chief Nursing Officer of Summerville Medical Center

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to get underway this morning at 11 a.m. at Brighton Park Emergency located at 1626 N. Main Street in Summerville.

Brighton Park Emergency will begin seeing patients on Monday, August 24th