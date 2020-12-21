Trident Health’s president and CEO announces retirement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is looking for a new president and chief executive officer.

It comes after current Trident Health president and CEO Todd Gallati announced his retirement on Monday.

June 1st will be Gallati’s last day with Trident; that day will also mark his 32nd anniversary of entering healthcare and HCA Healthcare.

“Since I was a kid, I have always loved the work of hospitals. Memories of joining my dad

during his surgical rounds or of my first job as a nursing assistant and transporter are still fresh enough to give me that perspective of the important work that our team performs each day with each patient,” Gallati said in a statement Monday. “This unprecedented year in which COVID has dominated every aspect of health care has obviously amplified that appreciation and the role we play in our community.”

Trident Health completed a more than $100M expansion of the Women’s and Children’s and ER services at Summerville Medical Center under Gallati’s leadership and opened the new Brighton Park Emergency – the health system’s third free standing emergency department.

During his time with Trident, the health system also received designation by Healthgrades as one of the nation’s Top 50 Hospitals for Vascular Surgery.

“Todd’s leadership will have a positive and long-lasting impact on the quality of healthcare for Lowcountry families,” said David Castellone, MD, Palmetto Primary Care Physicians and Chairman of Trident Health’s Board of Trustees. “He has always been a patient-first CEO. The foundation for compassionate and quality care he helped build is strong and secure. He has positioned Trident Health well to meet the growing healthcare needs of our region.”