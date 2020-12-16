Trident Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for physicians and staff Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health System will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for physicians and staff today.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by officials, over 95% of physicians within Trident plan to get vaccinated. This includes Trident and Summerville Medical Centers.

Trident Medical Center announced Monday the final touches were being put in place for its vaccination plan for staff.

Officials say the vaccine will be taken to staff and their respective work areas to be administered through a walk-in clinic.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Briggs, more than 60 patients have received the early COVID infusion therapy Bamlanivimab.

Adding, the therapy is proven to be very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization due to COVID in high risk patients.

Healthcare workers and those in long term care facilities are considered a priority in DHEC’s vaccine plan.

According to DHEC, the current supply is limited and will be securely distributed to 56 sites across the state by the end of the week.

Vaccinations will begin for physicians and staff at Trident starting today at 1 p.m. This is just one day after MUSC and Roper St. Francis began distribution.