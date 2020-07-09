Trident Literacy Association receives grant money to help adults catch up on their education

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Trident Literacy Association has received $150,000 in funding to get adults the help they need catching up on their education.

The money, which comes from a non-profit organization called Power:Ed, will use the funds to provide intensive case management to help motivated adult students through their new PACESETTERS Program.

It will help students complete the GED’s and learn the skills they will need in the workplace, like building resumes, computer skills, conflict resolution, interviewing skills, and other life skills.

“These funds will enable Trident Literacy to implement an evidence¬ based model of adult education that will be transformative for our most vulnerable students,” says Eileen Chepenik, Executive Director of the Trident Literacy Association. ”The holistic, student-centered approach made possible by this grant will help them successfully navigate a career pathway that will have a life-changing impact for generations to come.”

Power:Ed awards grants through a competitive application and review process.