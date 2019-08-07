Trident Literacy students celebrate graduation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a special night for Trident Literacy students as they walked across the state to receive their diplomas on Tuesday.

Trident Literacy Association helps adults learn to read, write and offers GED preparation classes, ready to work career classes, and ESL English as a second language courses.

Some of the graduates said being able to walk across the stage is worth the effort.

“I’m graduating, got my GED – it was a long struggle, but it was a worthwhile effort and it was a lot of fun,” said Samuel Gordon. “To all the young people, or anyone else thinking about doing this: come on, don’t give up.”

“Trident Literacy is an amazing place to go,” said graduate Caitlyn Santiago. “They helped me out a lot. I started when I was 7-months pregnant with my son, and I finished when he was about 2, 3 months old.”

Some graduates were also inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society.