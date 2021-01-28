Trident Medical Center announces new COVID-19 vaccination schedule for healthcare workers, first responders

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccination schedule for regional healthcare workers and first responders.

The hospital’s vaccine walk-in clinic will offer dose 1 and dose 2 of the Pfizer vaccine on the following dates:

Thursday, January 28 th

Friday, January 29 th

Monday, February 1 st

Tuesday, February 2 nd

Wednesday, February 3rd

The vaccine is free, and no appointments are necessary – it will be available on these days from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Entrance to Trident Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is through the courtyard next to the hospital’s main entrance.

The vaccine is only available for healthcare workers and first responders as defined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).