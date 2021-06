NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon for those age 12 and older.

The clinic will be at Trident Medical Center from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for all participants.

Children wanting to participate must be accompanied by a parent or an adult to participate. The clinic is walk-in only and does not accept any appointments.

Free ice cream will be available for people who get vaccinated at the clinic.