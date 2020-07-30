Trident Medical Center in North Charleston celebrates 45 years of service

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This year marks 45 years since the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston first opened their doors.

Trident Medical Center opened their doors in 1975 with only 220 hospital beds at the time. Today, they have nearly doubled that number providing over 400 beds for patients.

Thursday morning to begin the celebration the center’s directors, administrators and the North Charleston Police Department thanked the overnight staff as they went home and greeted the day shift with a red carpet and applause to congratulate and thank the staff.

The “main” event will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, where three employees who have worked at the hospital since its opening will be honored. Along side them, will be an employee who just so happened to be the third baby born at the hospital.

Over the years, the hospital has not only grown tremendously but also received a numerous amount of awards.

The Lowcountry celebrates all of the staff at Trident Medical Center and thanks them for their continued services over the years.