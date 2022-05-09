NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A tradition that started in 1921 after the Spanish Flu outbreak returns following COVID-19.

May 9 through 14 is Hospital Week, a nationwide celebration created to inspire community members and give a ‘thank you’ to healthcare heroes.

via Trident Health

Trident Medical Center kicked off the week with their ‘Messages in Chalk’ event. Hospital employees were greeted with encouraging messages as they entered work. The event was lead by Trident Health CEO, Todd Gallati.

Later in the week doctors and nurses will celebrate with ice cream and food trucks. The hospital will also hold its second annual karaoke contest.