NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center is launching a breast cancer patient and survivor support group.

An estimated 5,000 new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed in the Palmetto State this year, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Trident Medical Center is offering a new breast cancer support group that will meet on the first Tuesday of each month. The first group will meet for about an hour on August 2nd.

Dr. Margaret MacDowell, a radiation oncologist for Trident Cancer Center, believes breast cancer patients benefit when they are supported by a caring group of family and friends.

“In my experience, there is healing through community, especially for breast cancer patients and survivors,” said Dr. MacDowell. “Breast cancer patients and survivors are a unique community. The support group allows them to discuss shared experiences, learn from each other and encourage each other.”

Leaders with Trident Medical Center said the breast cancer support group will be facilitated by Missy Smith, LMSW, who specializes in assisting cancer patients through their journey of treatment and survivorship.

Those interested in participating in the support group can register online by visiting tridenthealthsystem.com/calendar or by calling 843-797-3463.

Attendees can bring a guest and there is no charge to attend.