Trident Medical Center offering Pfizer vaccine to people 16+ on Wednesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 16 and older on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be administered in Café B at Trident Medical Center through a walk-in, no appointment clinic from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Organizers ask that you print and fill out the vaccination form to expedite the process.

Anyone entering the facility will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Those attending will see signage to the right of the main entrance directing where to go for the vaccine.

You can find a copy of the registration for by clicking here.