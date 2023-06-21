NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from North Charleston will have the opportunity to explore a career in math and science on Wednesday through a new program at Trident Medical Center.

Trident Medical Center is hosting STEMersion Student Camp, an inaugural summer camp program for rising freshmen and sophomores to learn about the medical field.

Students will tour Trident Medical departments, speak with surgeons, and interact with a surgical robot.

“The STEMersion Institute was created six years ago for middle school and high school educators in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties to meet and learn from the regions leading employers to develop high-impact, meaningful, and thought-provoking lessons for their students,” Anna McSwain, Marketing and Investor Relations Administrator for Economic Development in Dorchester County, said.

Students also have the opportunity to tour Boeing and the SC Aeronautical Center at Trident Technical College.