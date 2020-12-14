Trident Medical Center putting “final touches” on COVID-19 vaccination plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center said on Monday the final touches were being put into place for its vaccination plan for staff.

Trident spokesman, Rod Whiting, said the vaccine will be also taken to staff and their respective work areas to be administered through a walk-in clinic.

“The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has not notified Trident Health when it will receive its first shipment of the vaccine,” said Whiting. “In the meantime, the hospital reports by the end of today (Monday) nearly 50 patients will have received the COVID infusion therapy Bamlanivimab, which helps reduce the incidence of hospitalization due to COVID in high risk patients.”

Whiting said the therapy has a 96% success rate.