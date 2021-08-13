Trident Medical Center seeing rise in younger COVID patients, urges vaccinations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Charleston on Friday, hoping to get more people vaccinated as numbers surge across the state.

“About this time last year, we were seeing our first surge and we’re in our third surge today. And what uniquely makes this third surge so different is who it is impacting,” said Dr. Lee Biggs, Chief Medical Officer for Trident Health.

Dr. Biggs said they saw more older people and people of color being hospitalized originally. But it’s much different today.

“What we’re seeing right now, younger individuals that are not vaccinated are the individuals filling up our hospital beds,” he said.

Today, 84 of those beds have COVID patients admitted across Trident Health system. That is only SIX patients short of the high of 90 patients at their COVID peak in July of last year.

“The easiest way to think of this third surge is that it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated. 90% of the patients right now in our beds with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Biggs.

That is one reason they held another COVID vaccine clinic at Trident Medical Center on Friday.

“We have a patient in our hospital today who is 19 years old and is very, very sick who can barely hold conversations because they’re so short of breath. He can barely tell us where they live, what he used to do before they were hospitalized. Someone who is as young as a 19-year-old having that level of difficulty… everybody out there should be looking to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they can today.”

You can get vaccinated at most pharmacies with little to no lines. To find a local vaccination site, visit DHEC’s website by clicking here.