Trident Medical Center to glow pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
Friday, October 1st, Trident Medical Center will kick off their 4th annual pink lights event beginning at 7:30 p.m. The hospital will host events throughout the month to honor breast cancer awareness.
In South Carolina, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the state.
The events for the month include:
- Friday, Oct. 1st – At 11:00 a.m., the North Charleston Fire Department will start its tour of their pink firetruck at Trident Medical. At 7:30 p.m., TMC will officially go pink for the month.
- Saturday, Oct. 9th – From 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. will be the Breast Cancer Survivor Fashion Show. The event will also be a Facebook Live event and features five breast cancer survivors including Sundi Herring, Assoc. Dir. of Development for the American Cancer Society.
- Friday, Oct. 22nd – Wear pink day!
- Saturday, Oct. 31st – Making strides against breast cancer