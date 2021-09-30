Trident Medical Center to glow pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Friday, October 1st, Trident Medical Center will kick off their 4th annual pink lights event beginning at 7:30 p.m. The hospital will host events throughout the month to honor breast cancer awareness.

In South Carolina, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the state.

The events for the month include: