Trident Medical Center to host hiring event for environmental services positions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for environmental services positions this week.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 2 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Those interested can register online for an interview appointment: www.tridoc.co/february2hiringevent.

Interviews will be conducted at Trident Medical Center Café B (9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston).

“At the event attendees will get their questions answered. They’ll be able to interview and receive a job offer the same day,” said Sharon Drayton, who is a member of the hospital’s Environmental Services team and works as a Patient Ambassador.

Benefits include:

• Tuition Reimbursement/Assistance Programs

• Paid Personal Leave

• 401k (100% annual match – 3% to 9% of pay based on years of service)

• Identity Theft Protection discounts

• Auto, Home, and Life Insurance options

• Adoption Assistance

• Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

• Student Loan Repayment