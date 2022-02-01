Trident Medical Center to host hiring event for environmental services positions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Trident Health

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for environmental services positions this week.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 2 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Those interested can register online for an interview appointment: www.tridoc.co/february2hiringevent.

Interviews will be conducted at Trident Medical Center Café B (9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston).

“At the event attendees will get their questions answered. They’ll be able to interview and receive a job offer the same day,” said Sharon Drayton, who is a member of the hospital’s Environmental Services team and works as a Patient Ambassador.

Benefits include:

•     Tuition Reimbursement/Assistance Programs

•     Paid Personal Leave

•     401k (100% annual match – 3% to 9% of pay based on years of service)

•     Identity Theft Protection discounts

•     Auto, Home, and Life Insurance options

•     Adoption Assistance

•     Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

•     Student Loan Repayment

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES