NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for nurses this week.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 25 at Poogan’s Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Leaders with the hospital said experienced and new nurse graduates will be able to talk with the hospital’s CEO, Christina Oh, and nurse executives.

“Here at Trident, we talk often about giving our team members a voice and a future but that also extends to their families,” said Oh. “We have increased health care insurance premiums for four years. We’re also making sure that our colleagues have access to family planning and fertility benefits that are industry-leading. And, with Trident, you have the ability to go from an RN to a BSN with zero out-of-pocket costs.”

Those interested can register for the hiring event can call 843-797-3463 or visit www.tridenthealthsystem.com/calendar.