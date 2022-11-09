NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center said they are testing an average of 70 patients a day for the flu.

Physicians with Trident Medical are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the flu, something the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said is surging across the state this season.

There are currently four inpatients with the flu at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and seven patients who have been admitted with the flu at Summerville Medical Center.