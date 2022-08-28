NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry Orthopedic Surgeon works to prepare hip replacement patients for the procedure.

According to Trident Medical, hip replacement surgery is one of the most common joint replacement surgeries in the U.S.

Orthopedic trauma surgeon Shasta Henderson, MD will hold a seminar on Tuesday to discuss anterior hip replacement surgery and the recovery process.

“Unlike traditional hip replacement surgery, the anterior approach avoids cutting through a lot of muscle,” explained Dr. Henderson, who practices with Trident Orthopedic Specialists.

“The recovery is quicker and less painful for most patients.”

The seminar will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Trident Medical Center Cafeteria.

The seminar is free and open to the public.

To register, call (843) 797-3463 or register online at tridenthealthsystem.com/calendar.