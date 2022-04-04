CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Trident nurse got an unexpected overnight surprise while on her shift.

Oncology nurse Jess Hefner was surprised with an unexpected wedding shower put together by her colleagues.

Hefner had no idea of what was going on when another oncology nurse told her to close her eyes, took her hand, and guided her to a room.

After opening her eyes, Hefner was showered with hugs and gifts from her colleagues followed by a sparkling cider toast and well wishes.

The surprise made her feel like a member of a special family of nurses at the hospital, a Trident Health spokesperson said.