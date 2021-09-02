Trident Tech moving multiple courses to virtual learning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College has announced they will be moving multiple courses from face-to-face learning to virtual beginning September 2.

According to Trident Tech, the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases both on campus and in the community has led them to this decision.

Officials say “lecture and hybrid classes in disciplines which do not have a required hands-on component” will move to a virtual course schedule.

The new online format will go from September 2 to September 19. No later than September 17th will the school determine if this change should be extended.

TO view a full list of courses moving to online, click here.

