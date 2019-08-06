Trident Tech offering free tuition on dozens of in-demand programs this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hey, Lowcountry – how does FREE college sound? Trident Technical College is offering free tuition on dozens of classes this fall if you enroll in specific in-demand career training programs.

According to a press release Monday, the College said they are able to offer students free tuition through a combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds.

Those programs include manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades.

The total aid package for a tri-county student taking 15 credit hours is more than $2,800.

“This is a great opportunity for people who want to get the skills required to land a good job, and also for people who are already working to upgrade their skills to get a better job,” said Trident Tech President Mary Thornley.

To take advantage of this free semester of college, students must apply to the college and pay the $30 application fee. The college admission application can be completed online at www.tridenttech.edu.

Students also must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which can be found at fafsa.gov. Students who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees and course fees.

Students will be responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials.

Click here to see a list of programs eligible for free tuition – don’t wait: Full Fall and Fall 1 classes begin Aug. 26 and Fall 2 classes begin Oct. 23.