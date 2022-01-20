Trident Tech, other colleges shift to virtual learning on Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While most school districts across the Lowcountry have moved to e-Learning formats, area colleges and universities are also moving to virtual learning formats ahead of expected winter weather.

Trident Technical College will close its campuses and sites on Friday, January 21st; all classes and services will be moved to a virtual format.

“Students in in-person classes scheduled to meet on Friday should check the D2L learning platform for instructions from their instructors,” the college said. “Employees who are able should telecommute.”

Neither the College of Charleston nor Charleston Southern University announced any changes.

News 2 sister station, WBTW, reports Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College will learn remotely on Friday.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is closed on Friday.