NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new scholarship at Trident Technical College will honor a longtime Lowcountry educator and historian.

Elizabeth “Liz” Alston, who was a former chair for the Charleston County School Board and historian of Emanuel A.M.E. Church, passed away in February of this year.

Leaders at Trident Tech say one of her many accomplishments included the development and instruction of the first Black Studies course at the college.

“In recognition of her pioneering work, Bob and Margaret Seidler, along with Liz’s husband, Albert, have established a scholarship at TTC, the Elizabeth Hunt Alston Scholarship,” said leaders at Trident Tech in their announcement this week.

They said funds raised for the scholarship with support Trident Tech students who are pursuing any program of study with preference given to African American students majoring in hospitality and tourism management.

Fund will help with the cost of tuition and fees, and it may be used to support other student needs like transportation, childcare, and living expenses.

You can make a donation by texting Alston to 833-504-6137 or mailing Trident Technical College Foundation – P.O. Box 61227 Charleston, SC 29419-1227.