Trident Tech to require face masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College says masks will be required for everyone – regardless of vaccination status – while indoors on campus.

The move comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that public colleges and universities could require them.

College leaders say masks are not required outside or when individuals are alone in their offices or workspaces.

“This policy is subject to change at any time based on changes in transmission rates in our area and guidance from federal and state health agencies,” school officials said.

Trident Technical College is strongly encouraging all unvaccinated employees and students receive their COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others.