NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College has received a $100,000 grant which they will use to invest in training and educational opportunities to support future workforce leaders across some key industries.

The substantial grant from Johnson Controls will be used to bolster the college’s HVAC programs.

Specifically, Trident Tech’s Maintenance and Manufacturing Dean, Robert Elliott, said the college plans to use the funding to strengthen its Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (ACR) programs through increasing the number of underrepresented students and through an equipment expansion.

“ACR technicians are in high demand in our area and nationally. Women are underrepresented in this great career field and can bring valuable skills and perspective. TTC will reach out to educate women in the Tri-county area about the field, boost female participation in ACR courses, and support them with specialized retention efforts,” said Elliott.

Trident Tech said that as an estimated 10,000 trade professionals are projected to leave the workforce each year over the next decade – due to retirement or career changes – they are working to prioritize investments in workforce training and recruitment to bridge the skilled trades gap.

“The exponential growth we’ve experienced in the Lowcountry has driven an unprecedented demand for highly skilled HVAC technicians,” said Trident Technical College President Mary Thornley. “By recruiting and mentoring women in the HVAC field, we not only tap into a vast pool of talent, but we also help inspire future generations of girls to pursue their interests without limitations. We’re so grateful to Johnson Controls for their generous support of our program and students.”

Employees of Johnson Controls will also work with Trident Tech to mentor and encourage students to join the skilled trades workforce.

The college said that through relationship building with industry professionals, students will be able to ask mentors questions and get a glimpse into the promising career trajectory following training completion.

To learn more about Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, please click here.