NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College will continue offering free tuition on several programs through spring 2024.

College president Mary Thornley said by offering free tuition, she believes more people will be able to learn important skills and seek jobs that are currently going unfilled within the community.

“Not having to pay for tuition out of pocket removes one of the biggest hurdles for people who want to train or retrain to land one of the many in-demand jobs that are available,” Thornley said in a statement Thursday morning.

The college, whose main campus is located along Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, said the tuition-free initiative will apply to more than 150 programs of study, including university transfer programs that serve as the first two years of a four-year degree.

Leaders said new and current students must complete a free application for Federal Student Aid to be eligible to attend tuition free.

New students and students who have not been enrolled during the last three semesters must also submit a college admission application.

“Other requirements vary based on the type of state aid awarded. The college will first apply any federal and state grants and scholarships awarded, then waive any remaining tuition, registration and course fees. Eligible students can attend either full or part time,” the college said.

Trident Technical College officers several terms during each semester – the next available term is ‘Wintermester,’ which begins December 14. Classes for the spring semester being on January 9th.