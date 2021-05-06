Trident Technical College to hold in-person graduation ceremony on Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday.

The ceremony will be by-ticket only with limited capacity due to COVID-19 precautions.

According to the college, students will not process into the coliseum and cross the stage to receive their credentials as in years past. They will instead sit in audience seating and stand in place to be recognized as their names are called.

“This is the first in-person commencement the college has held since the COVID-19 outbreak in spring 2020. Last year, the college held a virtual ceremony for graduates,” a TTC spokesperson said.

The 501 graduates who chose to participate in this year’s ceremony are part of a larger number of 750 graduates who were eligible to participate.

Included in this year’s graduating class are 104 dual-credit high school students who are earning a college credential before graduating from high school.

For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on the college’s Facebook page and graduation ceremony webpage.