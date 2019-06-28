Trident to wrap up women’s and children’s services in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC – Trident prepares to wrap up women’s and children’s services in North Charleston.

Trident Medical Center will end obstetric care on Monday, July 8. On Tuesday, July 9, Summerville and Trident Medical Centers’ women’s and newborn staff, physicians and services officially combine at Summerville Medical Center.





“Housed at one campus, our team will continue to grow the care we provide our Lowcountry moms and babies,” according to statement from Summerville Medical Center.

Friday, June 28, from 11:30 until 1:00 Trident Hospital is hosting a farewell party for the Women’s and Children’s Services team as they prepare to move to Summerville Medical Center.

At Trident, the plan is to convert the second floor, where the Mother/Baby and Labor & Delivery Units are currently, into rooms that increase access to care for our heart, lung, brain and orthopedic patients.



Summerville Medical Center’s new women’s and children’s unit features: