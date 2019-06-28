Trident to wrap up women’s and children’s services in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC – Trident prepares to wrap up women’s and children’s services in North Charleston.
Trident Medical Center will end
obstetric care on Monday, July 8. On Tuesday, July 9, Summerville and
Trident Medical Centers’ women’s and newborn staff, physicians and services officially
combine at Summerville Medical Center.
“Housed at one campus, our team will continue to grow the care we provide our Lowcountry moms and babies,” according to statement from Summerville Medical Center.
Friday, June 28, from 11:30 until 1:00 Trident Hospital is hosting a farewell party for the Women’s and Children’s Services team as they prepare to move to Summerville Medical Center.
At Trident, the plan is to convert the second floor, where the
Mother/Baby and Labor & Delivery Units are currently, into rooms that
increase access to care for our heart, lung, brain and orthopedic patients.
Summerville Medical Center’s new women’s and children’s unit features:
- Two-story patient tower with 30 private postpartum rooms
- Beautiful birthing suites that provide new families a welcoming space to bond with their baby
- Level II neonatal ICU (NICU) with specially trained physicians and nurses to care for our sickest babies
- Emergency Department OB suite
- C-section suite
- State of the art technology that provides our patients with the comforts of home and the highest quality care including 55″ Apple TVs in each patient room; NICView, which allows families to watch their newborn in our NICU anytime, anywhere and on any electronic device through a 24/7 secure portal; wireless fetal monitoring that allows mom to be comfortable and mobile during labor; and more.
- HUGS Baby Safety security that ensures our babies are protected 24/7 during their hospital stay with unique tamper-proof tags.