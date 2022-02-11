Trident United Way launches ‘211’ texting option

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Since 211 launched, it has helped Lowcountry residents receive essential services by connecting them with local resources.

211 is a non-emergency line staffed by trained specialists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is free, immediate, and confidential.

Now, it is even easier for individuals and families to get the help they need. From anywhere in the Tri-County, all a user has to do is text 211211 and just one word will direct them to resources they need. The three keywords are food, home, and electric.

The system will automatically respond to ask for a zip code. Then, the user will get immediate assistance links.

There are hundreds of resources available for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester residents including, but not limited to:

rent/utility assistance

food banks

shelter

physical/mental health care

employment support

services for elderly and disabled individuals

child care resources

volunteer opportunities

inmate reentry services

Tri-Country residents can still dial ‘211’ on their phone to speak with an agent or find resources at SC211.org.