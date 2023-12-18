NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way has named a new Chief Impact Officer who will begin in February.

Natasha Chatman will join United Way after serving as Chief Operations and Compliance Officer at Fetter Health Network.

Chatman has been on the Trident United Way Board of Directors Community Impact Committee since 2018.

Before working at Fetter Health Network, she was the Health Careers Program Coordinator at Lowcountry Area Health Education Center and was a teacher in Dorchester County District 2.

Chatman has a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Chemistry and a Master of Education degree, all from the College of Charleston.

“Natasha’s infectious commitment to improving lives and removing barriers for families is tangible,” said Trident United Way President & CEO DJ Hampton. “We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber joining our leadership team and are confident that she will lead our impact initiatives and community collaborations with passion and purpose.”