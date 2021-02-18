Trident United Way to discuss disparities in minorities getting COVID-19 vaccinations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trident United Way will host a forum to discuss disparities in minorities getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday afternoon.

The virtual event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Health officials, including DHEC plan lead the conversation on race and health equity. The hope is to put myths connected to the vaccine to rest, and raise awareness of how important it is to get vaccinated.

Officials will present detailed data showing FDA-approved vaccines are safe and effective for all racial groups.

Additional topics include:

How health inequalities have impacted communities of color, leading to mistrust

Mistrust is not about past issues in healthcare, it’s a present day problem.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy in black and other communities with serious health disparities

Vaccine hesitancy can be changed with engagement, information and understanding.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll of adults shows clear racial differences when asked if they will “wait and see” if a COVID-19 vaccine works before taking it. People of color had the highest percentages.

43% Black

37% Hispanic

26% White

The event will feature the following experts:

Emma Frazier, Ph.D. Epidemiologist, SC DHEC

Ashley Green Data Analyst, SC DHEC

Anton Gunn and President & CEO, 937 Strategy Group

Click here to participate in the virtual forum.