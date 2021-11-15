Trident United Way’s Days of Caring begins Wednesday, expanding to three-day service

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way’s 21st annual community event starts Wednesday and will expand its volunteer days of service to three days, now called Days of Caring.

This year, the community event will have 173 projects, partner with 84 agencies/schools, and will have more than 3,000 volunteers and participants.

Days of Caring will run Wednesday through Friday with the following events and partners:

Wednesday

9:00 a.m. to noon – SC Federal Credit Union employees beautifying the campus of East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 6 Mile Rd., Mt. Pleasant

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – The Post and Courier will be painting the outside of The Navigation Center, 529 Meeting St., Charleston

9:00 a.m. to noon – Volunteers from Elliott Davis and Humana Health Connections in SC will be gardening, cleaning and painting at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston

10:00 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. – Charleston County Government’s Public Safety Department conducting a drive through career fair at DuBose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville

Thursday

8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Volunteers from BoomTown, Kiawah Island Golf Resort and MUSC will be painting at the Charles Webb Children’s Center, 1611 Evergreen St., Charleston

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Liollio Architecture will be assisting on a home build with Charleston Habitat for Humanity at 26 Reid St., Charleston

Friday

8:00 a.m. to noon – Volunteers from HudsonMann and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center will be gardening with The Green Heart Project at Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St., Charleston

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Volunteers from Dee Norton Children’s Center and MUSC will be packing diapers for Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln., North Charleston

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Ingevity volunteers will be working on the Old Chicora School project with Metanoia at 1912 Success St., North Charleston