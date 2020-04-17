Trident update: Universal protection measures are working

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In Trident Health’s end of week update, President and CEO Todd Gallati noted the success of Trident’s universal protection measures, “like screening of everyone coming to our hospitals and universal masking.” He added “as we get back to resuming our normal testing and surgical care for patients in need, we think it’s important to continue these safety measures.”

Statistics:

As of Friday, a total of nine Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and seven are employed at Summerville Medical Center. All are self-quarantined.

There are three inpatient COVID-19 cases: two at Trident Medical Center, and one at Summerville Medical Center.

Eight COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

264 patients have been admitted to Trident Health “for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19” since March 6. 262 of the patients have survived.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”