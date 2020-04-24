Trident Urgent Care centers offering virtual visits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Healthcare’s affiliate urgent care clinics have introduced a telehealth service, giving patients the ability to access healthcare and maintain social distancing.

Providers at CareNow clinics in North Charleston and Goose Creek can “evaluate many minor conditions and even prescribe non-narcotic medications when indicated” through the “fully interactive virtual visits.”

The video consultations can be done on a mobile device or computer, and are secure and HIPPA-compliant.

To set up a virtual visit, patients can go to the website and select “checking in for Virtual Care.” A link to the video conference will be sent to the patient when the physician is ready.

Dr. Shannon Long of CareNow Goose Creek said that the “virtual care is an extension of [their] clinical urgent care services and fully supports [their] purpose to help people return to what they value n their lives, in an even more convenient way.”