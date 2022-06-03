CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings.

Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide.

John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay hotel, which Tripadvisor defines as “intimate hotels that make big impressions.”

The charming bed and breakfast was once the home of former South Carolina Governor John Rutledge, a prominent politician, delegate to the Constitutional Convention, and associate justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Located in the heart of Charleston’s historic district, the inn lets guests experience a slice of American history served with a side of Southern hospitality. Tea and light hors d’oeuvres are served every afternoon and guests can enjoy port, sherry, and brandy every evening.

One Tripadvisor user called their stay at the John Rutledge House Inn a “charming four nights,” noting the top-notch service from hotel staff.

“The staff from management to housekeeping personified southern hospitality,” the review reads. “I suspect there is no request they wouldn’t have tried to accommodate.”

Here are the top 10 small stays in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor:

Topside Inn- Boothbay Harbor, Maine Port D’Hiver- Melbourne Beach, Florida Desert Riviera Hotel- Palm Springs, California Oasis Suites Hotel- Nags Head, North Carolina Chatham Inn- Chatham, Massachusetts Lookout Point Lakeside Inn- Hot Springs, Arkansas Stewart Inn- Wausau, Wisconsin John Rutledge House Inn- Charleston, South Carolina Adobe Grand Villas- Sedona, Arizona Whalers Cove Oceanfront Resort- Poipu, Hawaii

To see the rest of the top 25 list, click here.