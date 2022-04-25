BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a head-on crash in Beaufort County Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Trask Parkway.

The front seat passenger of a GMC SUV headed north on Trask Parkway was killed when the vehicle crashed into a Ford SUV headed in the opposite direction, said Trooper Nick Pye.

The driver of the GMC and Ford vehicles were both taken to a local hospital.

An investigation by SCHP is underway.