The vehicle shown is not the exact vehicle involved in the collision. (Photo: SCHP)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a collision occurred on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive Saturday at 1:24 a.m.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway and left the scene traveling west towards US 15.

SCHP says the suspect was driving a Honda Accord that was made between 2008 and 2012. The color of the vehicle is currently unknown.

The vehicle may have damage to the front right side as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any information about this crash is asked to contact SCHP at (843) 953-6010.