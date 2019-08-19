Troopers urge safety as students head back to class this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As children head back to class for the 2019-2020 school year, it’s important to remember school bus safety whether your driving during morning hours or waiting at the bus stop.

More buses will be on the road this time of year and children will be walking to their bus in your neighborhood. State troopers say you should talk to your children about using the sidewalk and staying on the shoulder when there is no sidewalk.

“When you’re waiting for that bus make sure that you are staying out of the roadway and wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, opens up the door before you start moving to it,” said Trooper Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The four most dangerous zones for school buses are within 10-feet on all sides of the bus. Troopers say bus drivers may not be able to see anyone, especially smaller children in those areas.

One of the big questions is when you can and cannot pass a stopped school bus.

On a two-lane road, you must stop no matter which direction you are going.

So, what happens on a four-lane road? You must stop if you are going in the same direction as the bus. It does not matter what lane you are in.

If you are heading in the other direction on a four-lane road you do not need to stop and if you illegally pass a stopped school bus, you will face a fine and six points on your license.