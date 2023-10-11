CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened along I-26 over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday just before 8:00 p.m. at mile marker 204, which is near University Boulevard.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway and then left the scene. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2017 Honda Odyssey minivan. The color is unknown; however, troopers said the minivan will likely have frontend and undercarriage damage stemming from the crash.

The minivan was traveling west towards Columbia.

Anyone who may have relevant information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.